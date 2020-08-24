Rain alert: Andhra Pradesh to receive heavy downpour in next three days

Andhra Pradesh: The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains in the Telugu states for another three days due to the low pressure effect in Bay of Bengal. It also announced the possibility of a landslide in Godavari districts. The IMD said heavy rains with thundershowers and lightning were also expected along the south coast. The Met office also forecasted moderate rains in Rayalaseema. Authorities warned fishermen not to go fishing in the sea as strong winds of up to 50 kilometers per hour were expected along the coast.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy to very heavy rains in Telangana as well. Adilabad, Nirmal, Komrambhim, Manchiryala, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Siricilla, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri, Kottagudem and Khammam districts will receive heavy rains for another three days. With that, the people of the hinterland were advised to remain vigilant and take precautions.

The meteorological department said low pressure was continuing in the central part of western Rajasthan and its surrounding areas. It is stated that the surface periodicity of the elevation 7.6 KM continues to be associated with this. It is likely to travel westwards through Rajasthan in the next two days. The meteorological department said it was slightly sloping towards the southward side of the ridge.