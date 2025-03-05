Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Gets Rs 59,000 Discount on Flipkart: Buy Now or Wait?

Samsung’s flagshitp foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, is now available at a significantly reduced price on Flipkart. With its advanced foldable design, powerful performance, and multitasking capabilities, this premium device has attracted tech enthusiasts. A limited-time price drop of Rs 59,000 makes it more accessible than ever. But is this the right moment to buy, or should you wait for the next model? Let’s dive into the details.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Reduction on Flipkart

Flipkart is currently offering a massive Rs 59,000 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. The 256GB variant, originally priced at Rs 1,54,999, is now available for just Rs 95,999. Additionally, Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users can avail an extra Rs 4,800 cashback, reducing the final price to Rs 91,199. This marks one of the most significant discounts on Samsung’s premium foldable smartphone.

Key Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 features a 7.6-inch AMOLED inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate for a seamless viewing experience. When folded, it offers a 6.2-inch outer screen, making it easy to use as a regular smartphone.

Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, ensuring smooth performance across everyday tasks, gaming, and multitasking. Though not the latest processor, it remains a solid choice for high-end users.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a triple-camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The under-display 4MP inner camera and a 10MP front cover camera cater to selfies and video calls.

The 4,400mAh battery supports 25W fast charging, offering all-day battery life under moderate usage. However, buyers should note that the charger is not included in the box.

Should You Buy the Galaxy Z Fold 5?

If you’ve been waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to drop in price, this discount presents a great opportunity. The device still offers top-tier foldable features and a premium user experience. However, if you prefer the latest technology, waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 or considering the Galaxy S25 Ultra might be worth it.