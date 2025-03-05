Minister Durgesh Promotes Andhra Pradesh’s Tourism Opportunities in Germany

Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh is currently in Germany for the second day of his visit, where he is actively engaging with investors to showcase the extensive opportunities and resources available for tourism development in Andhra Pradesh (AP).

During his meetings with various stakeholders, Minister Durgesh took the opportunity to address representatives from global media. He highlighted his enthusiasm for participating in the upcoming ITB Berlin 2025 conference, expressing optimism that the event will significantly contribute to positioning Andhra Pradesh as a prime destination for international tourism investments.

Minister Durgesh emphasised that AP serves as the gateway to South India’s tourism, boasting a remarkable coastline of approximately 1000 km, stunning beaches, mountainous regions, picturesque landscapes, and renowned pilgrimage sites. He noted that the state is home to the world-famous Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy Temple, which attracts millions of visitors annually, alongside historical sites such as Amaravati and Nagarjuna Konda.

The minister stated that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan are dedicated to transforming Andhra Pradesh into a global tourism hotspot. He outlined the government’s focus on developing international infrastructure, promoting sustainable growth, generating employment for youth, engaging local communities in tourism development, and attracting international investments.

Minister Durgesh underscored the state’s potential for luxury tourism, citing the abundance of resources available for building resorts, wellness centres, and promoting adventure and eco-tourism. He also pointed out the special attention being given to rural tourism, showcasing Araku Valley as a notable destination where visitors can experience tribal culture and lifestyles.

Additionally, he mentioned ongoing initiatives aimed at solid waste management, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining cleanliness in tourist areas. The minister's presentation on Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector has been met with considerable acclaim from attendees, reflecting a growing interest in the region’s potential as a travel destination.