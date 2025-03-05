Live
Just In
Bengaluru: BDA to Auction Over 145 Prime Sites in Bangalore This March
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is set to auction over 145 corner and intermediate sites across prominent city locations like Bhoopasandra, Nagarabhavi, Banashankari, and HSR Layout.
The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will auction over 145 corner and intermediate sites in mid-March across various city layouts. These sites are located in prominent areas such as Bhoopasandra near Hebbal, Nagarabhavi 2nd Stage, Banashankari 6th Stage, Sir M Visvesvaraya Layout, and HSR Layout.
Each site has a minimum bidding fee. For example, a site in Anjanapura township is priced at Rs 70,200 per square metre, while in Koramangala 4th Block, the cost is Rs 2 lakh per sqm. Bidding will increase in Rs 500 per sqm increments, and the auction will be held on an "as is, where is" basis.
Interested participants must express their interest by March 10, with the live e-auction taking place shortly afterward. For more details, visit the BDA's official website.