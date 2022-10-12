Rain continues to create havoc in Kakinada, Konaseema districts

Kakinada / Amalapuram: Rains continued to create havoc in Kakinada and Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema districts. People are suffering with traffic interruptions, rainwater stagnation.

High tidal waves disrupted regular traffic on Uppada - Kakinada beach road and caused damage to roads. Pedestrians are facing hardship to go along the roads.

Several low-lying areas like U Kothapalli, Pithapuram, Pedapudi and outskirts were inundated. The roads were completely covered with rainwater and drainage water and transport services were badly hit. People had to wait for several hours for the rainwater to recede and for the traffic to get moving. The condition of roads and drains in Peddapuram is in such a pathetic state that even a small rain would make sewage water to overflow on the roads.

Kakinada experienced heavy rains and winds for the last two days. The tidal waves rose up to 4 to 5m high and thereby touched the roads. And the sea waters crossed the Geo –Tube wall and touched the Mayapatnam road. In Konapapapet village of U Kothapalli mandal, fishermen moved their boats to safer places.

DRO K Sridhar Reddy indicated that the danger is imminent and hence all steps are being taken to protect the public and cautioned them to be vigilant. He instructed the officials to conduct a wide awareness and campaign on storm warnings and precautions in coastal villages through Village and Ward secretariats.

DSP V Bheema Rao told 'The Hans India' that the high tidal waves are causing immense damage to the roads and hence they blocked the area for preventing traffic as well as movement of the people. He also indicated that the danger is imminent and hence all steps are being taken for people's protection and cautioned them to be vigilant.

The DSP said that that there is no hazardous impact, but all officials are alert and ready to face any danger and difficulty. He said that it is likely to continue tomorrow and all necessary steps to be taken to prevent any casualty.

He said that owing to heavy damage caused on Monday night the entire area was blocked for prevention of traffic. DSP Bheema Rao added that the blockage

will continue if the same situation continuous.

On Tuesday, Konaseema district road flooded with rain and drainage water and transport services were badly hit. The heavy rain lashed nearly five hours in morning and evening in the district, particularly Amalapuram and low-lying areas. Many parts of Dr BR Ambedkar and Konaseema district received extremely heavy rains.

According to the bulletin, Samalkota received 98 mm rainfall. Peddapuram 68.2, Kakinada 59.4, Kakinada (U) 57.2, Yeleswaram 52.8, Kotananduru 51.2, Tuni 50.2, Jaggampeta 47.2, Kirlampudi 45.4, Pithapuram 39.6, Gollaprolu 36.4, Tallarevu 30.4, Rowtulapudi 26.2, U. Kothapalli 23.4, Sankahvaram 14.2, Gandepalli 11.8 and Thondangi 10.8.