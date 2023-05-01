Rain damages red chilli, corn in Palnadu

Guntur: Red chillies and corn dried in the agriculture fields soaked in rainwater in Achampet, Amaravati, Pedakurapadu and Krosuru mandals of Palnadu district on Sunday. The rain which started in the afternoon continued for two hours in Palnadu district.



The farmers covered red chilli and corn dried in the agriculture fields with plastic covers to avoid crop damage.

They express fears that rainwater will damage red chilli and corn stored in the agriculture fields.

A farmer T Srinivasa Rao said, “Though red chilli in the agriculture fields is covered with plastic, water soaked the red chilli and corn dried in the agriculture fields and crops will be damaged.”

“The traders will offer lower price for damaged crop. I have suffered heavy losses due to pest attacks and heavy rains during the last season. Due to unseasonal rain, the crop was damaged this year. The traders offer less price for the inferior quality of red chillies.”

Another farmer K Sivaiah said, “Red chilli stock dried in agriculture fields soaked in rainwater. As a result, the red chilli will change its colour. The traders will offer lower prices for the inferior quality of the red chilli.”