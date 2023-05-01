Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Rain damages red chilli, corn in Palnadu
Red chillies and corn dried in the agriculture fields soaked in rainwater in Achampet, Amaravati, Pedakurapadu and Krosuru mandals of Palnadu district on Sunday.
Guntur: Red chillies and corn dried in the agriculture fields soaked in rainwater in Achampet, Amaravati, Pedakurapadu and Krosuru mandals of Palnadu district on Sunday. The rain which started in the afternoon continued for two hours in Palnadu district.
The farmers covered red chilli and corn dried in the agriculture fields with plastic covers to avoid crop damage.
They express fears that rainwater will damage red chilli and corn stored in the agriculture fields.
A farmer T Srinivasa Rao said, “Though red chilli in the agriculture fields is covered with plastic, water soaked the red chilli and corn dried in the agriculture fields and crops will be damaged.”
“The traders will offer lower price for damaged crop. I have suffered heavy losses due to pest attacks and heavy rains during the last season. Due to unseasonal rain, the crop was damaged this year. The traders offer less price for the inferior quality of red chillies.”
Another farmer K Sivaiah said, “Red chilli stock dried in agriculture fields soaked in rainwater. As a result, the red chilli will change its colour. The traders will offer lower prices for the inferior quality of the red chilli.”