Moderate rains likely in Andhra Pradesh amid weakening of low pressure

The low pressure area formed over North Coastal Andhra adjacent to West Bay of Bengal in northwest Bay of Bengal weakened on Wednesday and turned into a surface circulation moving towards Odisha and Chhattisgarh. At present this circulation is continuing at an altitude of 5.8 km above the sea level in south interior Odisha and surrounding areas and is bending towards southwest.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a report on Wednesday night that there is a chance of light to moderate rains at some places in North Coastal Andhra, South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema for two days due to this effect.

Heavy rains lashed Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam and Anakapalli districts from Wednesday morning to night. The highest rainfall of 13.8 cm was recorded in Regidi Amdalavalasa of Vizianagaram district, 12 cm in Sarubujili, 10.8 in Chilakalapally, 8.7 in Devarapally, 4.3 in Dumbriguda, 4 in Pendurthi and 3.7 cm in Rachar.

The weather experts are predicting that the rains in the state will decrease due to the weakening of the low pressure. It is said that there will be a chance of rains if low pressure or surface circulation/trough forms again.