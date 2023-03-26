Rain water stagnated in subways causing problem to locals

Srikakulam: Stagnation of water at the vehicular subways beneath at different villages across the district is causing problem to locals and passengers. Due to unseasonal rains reported across the district on Friday and Saturday rain water stagnated either side of railway tracks at Boddepalli village in Ponduru mandal, at Kistupuram village in Palasa mandal and other villages.





As a result, villagers and commuters are facing inconvenience to pass through the tunnel. The rain water level rises up to 4 or 5 feet. The main cause of this problem is poor drainage system and no alternative arrangements which is leading to stagnation of rain water under tunnels. A total of 18 tunnel works launched at different villages in Srikakulam last year and of them six tunnel works were completed and inaugurated for public purpose.





"We are planning to discharge water at Boddepalli village by connecting it to natural canal which will merge in the Nagavali River and at Amadalavalasa town we solved the issue by constructing pump house to lift water through motors and also arranged sump to diver the water," said assistant divisional engineer for railways, MV Ramana to The Hans India.



