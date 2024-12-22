Live
Rains leave roads badly damaged
Passengers are facing trouble to reach their destinations as Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road develops potholes at many spots
Srikakulam: Relentless rainfall reported across the district for the last four days due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal exposed poor quality in laying roads in the district. Due to continuous rains, roads were badly damaged across the district and cesspools formed on roads causing trouble to passengers. BT roads were damaged because of stagnation of rainwater on roads and huge potholes were formed posing threat to safety of motorists.
State highway connecting Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam to Parvathipuram is passing through Srikakulam city and is connected with Amadalavalasa. Huge traffic rush is witnessed all along the day between Srikakulam city and Amadalavalasa town as it is notified and recognised as one and only busy road in the district as it is located between two urban areas.
But the road connecting the two urban bodies became impassable with low pressure rains as it got damaged at several spots at Balaga, Aadivarampeta, Kottaroad junction, Ragolu and other areas. Passengers are facing severe trouble to travel on the roads, particularly during night and peak hours.