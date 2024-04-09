Rains likely in parts of AP for next three days amid surface trough

Andhra Pradesh experiences varied climatic conditions, with temperatures fluctuating in different regions of the state. There has been a slight decrease in temperatures, bringing relief to the residents, especially in the north coast where the intensity of hailstorms has reduced. Cities like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Machilipatnam, Nandigama, Gannavaram, Jangameshwarapuram, Bapatla, Ongole, and Nellore have seen a drop in temperatures ranging from 2 to 4 degrees, with Kavali experiencing the highest drop of 6.9 degrees in a span of 24 hours.

The Meteorological Department has observed a surface trough extending from the north coast through Rayalaseema to Tamil Nadu, leading to uncertain weather conditions with intermittent sunshine. Clouds have covered many areas in coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema, resulting in scattered light showers. In the upcoming days, there are predictions of showers in numerous places in the north coast with winds blowing at a speed of 30 to 40 km per hour. The south coast and Rayalaseema, however, are expected to have dry weather.

According to the Meteorological Department, thunderstorms are likely to occur in certain parts of the North Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, with light to moderate rains expected in various locations. The Disaster Management Agency has issued warnings of possible hailstorms in 39 mandals on Tuesday and 66 mandals on Wednesday, particularly in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, and Alluri Seetharamaraju districts.

Meanwhile, Anantapur, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati, Nandyala, Arogyavaram, and other areas have reported temperatures 2 to 4 degrees higher than normal. The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 44.4 degrees in Gospadu, Nandyal district. Hailstorms have affected 37 mandals in various parts of the state, adding to the dynamic weather patterns experienced by the residents of Andhra Pradesh.