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Rains likely to hit AP and Telangana amid depression
In Short
Rainfall is likely over Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool districts under the influence of the developing low pressure over the Andaman Sea forming into a depression.
Light to moderate rains are likely to hit Telangana over the next four to five days while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in some places, according to the India Meteorological Department’s Hyderabad centre.
Rainfall is likely over Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool districts under the influence of the developing low pressure over the Andaman Sea forming into a depression.
Thundershowers along with lightning are likely in many parts of Telangana with wind speeds of 30-40kmph. Heavy rains are also likely in isolated pockets.
The department has warned that there could be water logging in low lying areas. People are advised to stay alert as roads could get slippery. Authorities and rescue teams have been asked to stay alert as there could be high winds causing trees and electric poles to fall. Drivers must exercise caution.
In Andhra Pradesh, the State Disaster Management Authority said that the depression will likely move towards the coast in the next two days. Moderate to heavy rains are likely across districts in the South Coastal region and Rayalaseema.
Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, Konaseema, West Godavari, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, Nandyal, Kadapa, Annamayya, Chittoor and Tirupati districts are likely to see light to moderate rains on Saturday (31st October).
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