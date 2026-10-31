Congress pays tributes to Indira Gandhi, calls her 'symbol of indomitable courage'

New Delhi: The Congress party paid homage to former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at the Shakti Sthal in New Delhi on Saturday.

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and several other party leaders arrived at the Shakti Sthal to pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Earlier, Congress took to X and posted, "On the death anniversary of India's first woman Prime Minister, a symbol of indomitable courage and willpower, Smt. Indira Gandhi ji, humble tribute."

"We remember her courage, strong leadership and lifelong commitment to India's unity, integrity and progress," the party said in another post.

Indira Gandhi, popularly known as the 'Iron Lady of India,' was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She was the daughter of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru.

National Integration Day, observed annually on November 19, coincides with Gandhi's birth anniversary and serves to honour her pivotal role in shaping India's political, social, and economic journey.

As India progresses toward becoming a global power, National Integration Day acts as a reminder of Gandhi's contributions to unifying the nation. The observance was instituted by the Indian National Congress in 1985 to commemorate her efforts in promoting unity.

The day holds deep significance, serving as an opportunity to celebrate India's diversity and recognise the importance of collective efforts for the country's development.

During her tenure as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her tragic assassination in 1984, Gandhi worked relentlessly to strengthen national integration. Her political career was defined by her unwavering commitment to unity and integrity.

One of her landmark achievements was her decisive leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Her actions solidified her reputation as a leader with a strong vision and resolve.