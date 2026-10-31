‘Marks important step in strengthening NavIC’: PM Modi congratulates ISRO scientists on successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated scientists and engineers of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the successful launch of the GSLV-F18 rocket carrying India's next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, saying the mission marks an important step towards strengthening the country's indigenous satellite navigation system, NavIC.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Congratulations to our scientists and engineers at ISRO on the successful launch of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03.’

This mission marks an important step in strengthening NavIC, our indigenous satellite navigation system. Equipped with enhanced capabilities, NVS-03 will further our pursuit of self-reliance in critical technologies and support navigation services that benefit our people. The dedication and ingenuity of our space scientists continue to make our nation proud.”

ISRO on Friday launched India's next-generation navigation satellite, NVS-03, aboard the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, GSLV-F18 rocket.

The launch took place at 11:51 p.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.

"GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR, Sriharikota," ISRO said in a post on X.

“Liftoff of GSLV-F18 carrying NVS-03 at 11:51 PM IST from Second Launch Pad, SHAR! ISRO's rescue mission for NavIC is now underway,” it added.

The 50-metre-tall, three-stage GSLV-F18 rocket lifted off carrying the 2,232-kg NVS-03 satellite, with the objective of placing it into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Following its deployment, the satellite will undertake orbit-raising manoeuvres to reach its designated geosynchronous slot at 32.5 degrees East.

NVS-03 is the third satellite in the second-generation NVS series and is intended to augment the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC), India's indigenous regional satellite navigation system, and ensure continuity of navigation services.

The satellite carries an indigenous atomic clock along with procured atomic clocks. It also incorporates the L1 navigation signal in addition to the existing L5 and S signals, enhancing the navigation capabilities of the NavIC system.

NavIC is India's independent regional navigation satellite system, developed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) services to users across the country and a region extending approximately 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass.

ISRO has envisaged launching five second-generation navigation satellites to augment the existing NavIC constellation, introduce enhanced capabilities and ensure continuity of navigation services.

The latest mission is part of India's efforts to strengthen its indigenous space-based navigation infrastructure and reduce dependence on foreign satellite navigation systems.