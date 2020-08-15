Rains throw normal life out of gear in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Under the influence of low pressure, several parts of Visakhapatnam received rainfall since Friday morning. Urban areas in Visakhapatnam recorded 37.25 mm and Munchingiputtu in rural areas recorded 32-mm rainfall till 4 pm. Low pressure area over North Coastal Odisha and neighbourhood now lies over North Coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal.



On Friday, several parts of the district witnessed spells of moderate rain. Office goers were wading through water-logged roads to reach their offices. Heavy rains were also reported in some of the rural areas in the Agency. Footpath traders lost their livelihood due to incessant rain. Some of the roads were flooded with rainwater as the rain did not stop from morning to evening.

According to a forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department, with the influence of low pressure, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam during the next 24 hours.