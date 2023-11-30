Live
- Google Play Best of 2023 Awards: Best overall apps and games
- Vijayawada: Polytechnic sports meet in Anantapur in January
- Space Calendar December 2023: Moon details, Solstice and Rocket launches
- Vijayawada: YSRCP leaders complain to EC on duplicate voters
- PollQRoute app playing a vital role in helping the voters to fetch the information
- PL Sector Report - Metals & Mining - Weekly Update - Domestic steel pricing lagging behind
- Rains to advance in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone, showers to begin from Saturday
- PL Technicals Daily Morning Report
- PL Stock Update - Aster DM Healthcare (ASTERDM IN) - Event Update - GCC stake sale to unlock value - BUY
- YS Jagan to inaugurate Kidney hospital in Palasa on December 12
Just In
Rains to advance in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone, showers to begin from Saturday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the impact of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will be more on Andhra Pradesh, due to the rapid changes in the weather.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the impact of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will be more on Andhra Pradesh, due to the rapid changes in the weather. Initially, it was predicted that heavy rains would fall in the state from December 4th, but now it has been revealed that heavy rains will start from December 2nd.
The ongoing extreme low pressure in the Southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwestward and strengthen into a depression by Thursday. The IMD report stated that it will then move northwestward, becoming a cyclonic storm in the southwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to the southeast Bay of Bengal by December 2.
The heavy rains are expected in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra, while the impact will be less in the North Coast. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema can expect light to moderate rains from December 2nd to 5th.
On December 2nd, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Nellore districts will experience heavy rains. On December 3rd, heavy rains will occur in Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR, and Annamayya districts. On December 4th, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, YSR, Annamaiya, Nandyal and NTR districts will experience heavy rains. Finally, on December 5th, NTR, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, West Godavari, Konaseema, Bapatla, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Anakapalli districts will also experience heavy rains.
The IMD has advised farmers to be cautious as the rains may damage crops, especially rice crops that are ready for harvesting. It is recommended to harvest them immediately. Light to moderate rains may also occur in a few places in Coastal Andhra and some places in Rayalaseema over the next two days.
The cyclone will be named Michong, as suggested by Myanmar. According to the rules, Michong will officially be announced as a typhoon.