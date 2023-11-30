Rains to advance in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone, showers to begin from Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that the impact of the cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will be more on Andhra Pradesh, due to the rapid changes in the weather. Initially, it was predicted that heavy rains would fall in the state from December 4th, but now it has been revealed that heavy rains will start from December 2nd.

The ongoing extreme low pressure in the Southeast Bay of Bengal is expected to move west-northwestward and strengthen into a depression by Thursday. The IMD report stated that it will then move northwestward, becoming a cyclonic storm in the southwest Bay of Bengal adjacent to the southeast Bay of Bengal by December 2.

The heavy rains are expected in Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra, while the impact will be less in the North Coast. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema can expect light to moderate rains from December 2nd to 5th.

On December 2nd, Tirupati, Chittoor, and Nellore districts will experience heavy rains. On December 3rd, heavy rains will occur in Tirupati, Chittoor, Nellore, Prakasam, YSR, and Annamayya districts. On December 4th, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, YSR, Annamaiya, Nandyal and NTR districts will experience heavy rains. Finally, on December 5th, NTR, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, West Godavari, Konaseema, Bapatla, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Seetharamaraju, and Anakapalli districts will also experience heavy rains.

The IMD has advised farmers to be cautious as the rains may damage crops, especially rice crops that are ready for harvesting. It is recommended to harvest them immediately. Light to moderate rains may also occur in a few places in Coastal Andhra and some places in Rayalaseema over the next two days.



The cyclone will be named Michong, as suggested by Myanmar. According to the rules, Michong will officially be announced as a typhoon.