Rains to continue for next three days as low pressure likely in Andaman tomorrow

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that a low pressure system will develop near the Bay of Bengal and South Andaman on November 27 and is expected to strengthen by the 29th of this month.



As a result, coastal and Rayalaseema districts have a chance of experiencing rain for six days. Specifically, districts like Alluri Sitaramaraju, Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, Annamaiya, Chittoor, and Tirupati are likely to receive very light to moderate rainfall today.



Farmers have reported that the continuous rainfall over the past four and a half days has caused some damage to rice and cotton crops in West Godavari, Krishna, Chittoor, Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts. The rice paddy has been affected with the dried grain getting soaked. In some areas, the grain piles have become wet, leading to difficulties for farmers.



Additionally, the cotton to be harvested in the south Coastal districts is slightly wet due to the rainfall. Although these rains are impacting rice and cotton farmers, they are beneficial for other crops. Fortunately, a Cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal last week did not have a significant impact on the state, bringing a sense of relief to rice and cotton farmers.