Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation to boost revenue from petrol bunk

Rajamahendravaram : Rajahmundry Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg said that efforts are underway to improve civic amenities and increase the city’s revenue. In line with the NDA coalition government’s policy to create wealth and enhance income, the municipal administration is taking steps to achieve these goals.

Speaking to The Hans India, he said a new petrol bunk set to be operated in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is expected to generate revenue of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh per month for the corporation.

Various government agencies already manage petrol pumps in Rajahmundry, including the Department of Jails with two pumps near the Central Jail, and the Police Department with one pump in Jampeta. These pumps are profitable and provide reliable services.

Following this, the Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation aims to offer high-quality fuel to customers and run a profitable business. An agreement has been reached with IOCL to set up the new petrol bunk.

Construction is in progressing on a 48-cent site near the Quarry Centre. Officials report that IOCL is investing Rs 2 crore on this project, which will include five fuel pump stands, four organic diesel stands, and an electrical recharge panel.

The petrol bunk, located on a major route from the airport to Rajahmundry is expected to attract a significant number of customers.

Currently, the municipal corporation had spent Rs 18 lakh per month on fuel for garbage trucks, vans, water tankers, tractors, and vehicles used by various departments. The corporation expects to convert fuel expenses into revenue through margins by managing its own petrol bunk.

Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that construction of the petrol bunk is progressing rapidly and arrangements are being made to inaugurate it by the end of this month.

The bunk is expected to begin full operations by October. He said that they have broader plans to increase revenue through various initiatives and that this is the first of such a project. In addition, the petrol bunk will provide employment opportunities for 11 qualified individuals according to IOCL regulations.