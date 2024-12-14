Head Constable Dies by Suicide, Cites harssament by wife and inlaws

Live
Just In
A head constable of police working in Bengaluru died by suicide after reportedly facing harassment from his wife and father-in-law
Bengaluru: A head constable of police working in Bengaluru died by suicide after reportedly facing harassment from his wife and father-in-law. The constable, H.C. Tippanna, left behind a detailed death note holding his wife and father-in-law responsible for his decision.
Tippanna, who served as a head constable at Hulimavu Police Station, took the extreme step on Tuesday night by throwing himself in front of a train at Baiyappanahalli Railway Station. His body was shifted to CV Raman Nagar Hospital for post-mortem examination.
In his death note retrieved by the police, Tippanna alleged that his wife’s constant harassment and threats from her father, Yamunappa, drove him to end his life. He mentioned receiving life threats and recounted an incident on December 12 when his father-in-law reportedly issued threats over a phone call. The note also states, "When I called him in the morning, he used abusive language and told me to die so that my wife could live peacefully."
A case has been registered at Baiyappanahalli Railway Police Station, and an investigation is underway. This incident comes close on the heels of a techie from Bengaluru taking the extreme step also alleging harassment from wife and in laws