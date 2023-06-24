Live
- Dasaradh shares important news about ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’
- Pakistan, IMF close to signing deal
- VoiceBot SaaS product SuperBot disrupting client queries handling for education institutes
- Those dividing Russia will be punished: Putin on alleged Wagner mutiny
- New drug can reduce bacteria's ability to develop antibiotic resistance
- Jana Sena's Malikipuram meeting cancelled amid rain
- Tailoring helps women get employed says Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari
- KCR to launch Podu Land pattas Distribution from Asifabad on June 30
- Kharge hits back at Centre after RBI's paper on inflation
- Pilot Rohit Reddy escapes unhurt in an accident
Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits
‘Bangaru Konda’ scheme launched on an experimental basis in the district is being implemented effectively, stated District Collector K Madhavi Latha
Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): ‘Bangaru Konda’ scheme launched on an experimental basis in the district is being implemented effectively, stated District Collector K Madhavi Latha. She conducted a review meeting with ICDS, DRDA and audit officials at the Collectorate here on Friday.
Addressing the officials, the Collector said that the programme of identifying 1,283 vulnerable children and distributing Bangaru Konda kits to them through Balamitras was effectively implemented in the first week. Each Balamitra should visit the beneficiary’s house for six months. She instructed them to take the responsibility of creating awareness about the progress of the children on every Wednesday.
The Collector said registration of Balamitras is going on continuously. Those, who were registered as Balamitras for Bangaru Konda scheme, should pay Rs 3,000. A certificate will be issued in their name, she informed. She further directed the officials to distribute the kits to the children on specific dates every month.
District Women and Child Welfare Officer K Vijaya Kumari, DRDA Project Director S Subhashini, DEO S Abraham, DSO A Kumar, District Audit Officer Saraswati and others attended the meeting.