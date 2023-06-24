Rajamahendravaram: 1,283 children receive Bangaru Konda kits

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari district): ‘Bangaru Konda’ scheme launched on an experimental basis in the district is being implemented effectively, stated District Collector K Madhavi Latha. She conducted a review meeting with ICDS, DRDA and audit officials at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Addressing the officials, the Collector said that the programme of identifying 1,283 vulnerable children and distributing Bangaru Konda kits to them through Balamitras was effectively implemented in the first week. Each Balamitra should visit the beneficiary’s house for six months. She instructed them to take the responsibility of creating awareness about the progress of the children on every Wednesday.

The Collector said registration of Balamitras is going on continuously. Those, who were registered as Balamitras for Bangaru Konda scheme, should pay Rs 3,000. A certificate will be issued in their name, she informed. She further directed the officials to distribute the kits to the children on specific dates every month.

District Women and Child Welfare Officer K Vijaya Kumari, DRDA Project Director S Subhashini, DEO S Abraham, DSO A Kumar, District Audit Officer Saraswati and others attended the meeting.