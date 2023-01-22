Rajamahendravaram: 2-day Aadhaar update centre at Collectorate

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): As part of the process of updating the Aadhaar card, a special Aadhaar registration centre will be set up for two days, on January 23 and 24, at the Collectorate.

Disclosing the information here on Sunday, District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said this special Aadhaar update centre is being organised for those, who come to Spandana programme on Monday and also for employees. they can update biometrics, iris, phone number, address, etc. For change of address, people will have to bring xerox copies of the appropriate certified documents, she said. The Collector said Spandana programme at district, division and village/ward levels will be conducted everywhere on Monday.

She said that people need not come to the district centre and they can submit applications in their respective village/ward secretariats and mandals as well. She said that they can also call 'Jagananna ki Chebudam' (1902 toll-free number) and share their problems. Free bus facility is being provided for petitioners of Spandana programme from Rajamahendravaram RTC bus complex to the Collectorate from 9 am to 1 pm on Monday.