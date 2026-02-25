Diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam under control, minister Narayana reviews

Several individuals have been hospitalised following a diarrhoea outbreak in Srikakulam. In response, Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana convened a review meeting with district and municipal officials on Wednesday. The minister instructed them to ensure better treatment for the affected and recommended supplying drinking water via tankers in the affected areas. He also urged the deployment of additional personnel to improve sanitation efforts.

Meanwhile, the diarrhoea cases in Srikakulam town have been brought under control. District Collector Sapnal Dinakar and local MLA Gundu Shankar visited the affected areas. A total of 50 special teams of health workers and secretariat staff are conducting house-to-house surveys.

Following the minister’s orders, the supply of municipal tap water in the affected zones has been halted, with water being supplied instead through tankers. Water samples from the high-risk areas have been sent to laboratories in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam, and results are awaited.