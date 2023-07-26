Rajamahendravaram: 395 people secure jobs at mega job mela

Rajamahendravaram: Home Minister Taneti Vanitha inaugurated the Mega Job Mela organised on Tuesday under the auspices of Skill Development Corporation at Government Degree College, Kovvur. Speaking on the occasion, she said that 35 companies are providing job opportunities through this mega job fair. She said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is filling up jobs on a large scale in the government sector and has taken possible steps to get jobs in the private sector as well.

She said that 1.3 lakh permanent jobs have been created in village and ward secretariats and 50,000 jobs have been filled in the medical and health department. She said that 1 lakh people have been employed through outsourcing and contract systems and 2.60 lakh people have been given employment in their villages through the establishment of a volunteer system.

MP Margani Bharat said that it is necessary to examine for a few months whether those who have gained jobs through job fairs are stable in their respective posts and are facing any problems.

M Kondala Rao, Skill Development Officer, stated that 1,863 candidates attended this mega job fair and 395 people were given job opportunities in the first phase. Another 116 have passed the first round of the examination and they will be given jobs if they pass the second round.

Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, Kovvur Government Degree College Principal J Sunita participated.