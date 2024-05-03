Rajamahendravaram: 48 prisoners pass SSC, Inter

Rajahmundry Central Jail inmates showed their talent in recently released open tenth and intermediate examination results. Jail Superintendent S Rahul congratulated the successful prisoners at a programme held in the Central Jail on Thursday. Suresh Kumar and Manikyam who scored the highest marks in Open Tenth and Intermediate examinations were felicitated.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul said that 48 prisoners from Rajahmundry Central Jail wrote the open tenth exams, and 39 passed. As many as 12 candidates appeared for open intermediate exams and 11 passed.

Ninety per cent of students have obtained first classes in both examinations. Prisoners are advised to excel as good citizens in society after their release. He appreciated Deputy Superintendent S Raj Kumar, Jailer Srinivasa Rao, teachers Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao, MA Sharma, and Warden Shankara Rao who are encouraging the prisoners in their studies. He said that inmates are being trained in trades like tailoring, welding, plumbing, handloom, and gardening.