Rajamahendravaram: 55 more students test positive at Tirumala college

Rajamahendravaram: As many as 55 students were tested positive for Covid-19 in addition to existing 163 students of Tirumala Junior College at Katheru on the outskirts of the city. All the students were kept in the separate places in the college.

Deputy Medical and Health Officer Dr Komala said necessary medicines are being given to the students along with nutritious food. Doctors are supervising the students round-the-clock. Meanwhile, parents are expressing concern over the increasing corona cases in the junior college. They are demanding the government to enquire why corona is increasing in the college. Some parents alleged that dumping of students in one room in the hostel also may be a reason.