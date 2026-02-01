  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

Union Budget 2026: Building a Future-Ready Education Ecosystem

  • Created On:  1 Feb 2026 3:53 PM IST
Union Budget 2026: Building a Future-Ready Education Ecosystem
X

Education leaders highlight the Budget’s emphasis on AI, creativity, and digital inclusion.

Praneet Mungali, Trustee, Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune

The Union Budget 2026–27 marks a significant step towards building a future-ready education and skill ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. The proposed Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education and content labs across schools will strengthen digital creativity and preparedness.

Continued support for flagship programs and initiatives such as girls’ hostels and BharatNet connectivity reinforces access, inclusion, and equity. With enrolment rates already high, the focus on learning outcomes and teacher readiness is both timely and essential.

Tags

Union Budget 2026–27AI in EducationDigital InclusionCreative LearningViksit Bharat Vision
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More
LIVE

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget in Lok Sabha

Union Budget 2026 Live Updates: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents budget in Lok Sabha

National News

More
Share it
X