Union Budget 2026: Building a Future-Ready Education Ecosystem

Education leaders highlight the Budget’s emphasis on AI, creativity, and digital inclusion.

Praneet Mungali, Trustee, Sanskriti Group of Schools, Pune

The Union Budget 2026–27 marks a significant step towards building a future-ready education and skill ecosystem aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat. The proposed Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education and content labs across schools will strengthen digital creativity and preparedness.

Continued support for flagship programs and initiatives such as girls’ hostels and BharatNet connectivity reinforces access, inclusion, and equity. With enrolment rates already high, the focus on learning outcomes and teacher readiness is both timely and essential.