Union Budget 2026: A Stable and Pragmatic Tax Budget

Tax professionals view Budget 2026 as one that prioritises stability and predictability over dramatic changes.

CA Srishti Gosavi, Chartered Accountant, Finance Content Creator & Entrepreneur

After last year’s major direct tax overhaul, this Budget feels more about stability than shock relief, with no changes in income tax slabs or major rate cuts. While this may disappoint some salaried taxpayers, the focus on simplification and compliance ease is a positive long-term move.

The reduction in TCS to 2% on overseas education, medical expenses and tour packages is a welcome relief, making global exposure more affordable upfront. Overall, this is a measured and pragmatic Budget that balances revenue needs with growth.