Rajamahendravaram: Admissions for 150 MBBS seats from this academic year

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is ambitiously constructing one medical education college in each parliamentary constituency of the State and 17 teaching hospitals are under construction across the State.

On Monday, the Minister inspected the medical college buildings under construction in Rajamahendravaram. Later, speaking to the media, she said admissions will commence from this academic year itself with 150 MBBS seats in the medical education college of Rajamahendravaram, which is being built with Rs 475 crore. In Rajamahendravaram college, construction of boys' hostel, blocks for administration department and medical college rooms are going on at a fast pace, she said.

Minister Rajini described the regime of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as a golden era for the medical field. She said the number of beds in the 350-bed government hospital in Rajamahendravaram will be enhanced and better medical services will be provided. Agreements were made with bio-medical companies for taking up repair works of medical equipment in the hospital. Confirming that dues of Rs 2,000 crore related to Arogyasri scheme has to be paid, she informed that the dues will be paid in full based on the availability of funds.

Rajini stated that the State's medical and health department is ready to face any pandemic like Covid. She said that protected drinking water schemes have been established in Srikakulam region with a cost of Rs 700 crore. The Minister explained that dialysis services will be provided to kidney patients and a pension facility will also be provided. She inspected wards in the government hospital and interacted with the patients. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha, MP Margani Bharat Ram, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, Medical and Health Commissioner Muralidhara Reddy, RUDA chairperson Medapati Sharmila Reddy, Principal Dr A Venkateswara Rao, Superintendent Dr Ramesh and others accompanied the Minister.