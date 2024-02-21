Rajamahendravaram: AKNU gets Rs 20 cr under PM-USHA

Rajamahendravaram: AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof K Padma Raju informed that the Union Government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore under Prime Minister Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA) for strengthening the infrastructure of AKNU.

On Tuesday, arrangements were made to watch PM-USHA’s budget announcement online at Adikavi Nannaya University Convention Centre. Speaking on the occasion, VC said that although many universities in the state have sent proposals for PM-USHA funds, it is heartening that AKNU has been granted Rs 20 crore under this scheme.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced funds of more than Rs 3,600 crore for 78 projects in various universities of the country. From these funds, proposals have been prepared for the construction of a multipurpose building of the Centre for Advanced Learning and Research with Rs 10 crore and with the remaining Rs 10 crore, infrastructure, classrooms, and hostels will be renovated.

VC Padma Raju was felicitated with for his efforts in the grant of funds.

Objectives and programmes of the PM-USHA scheme were explained by Prof KV Rao, Dean of Academic Affairs Acharya P Suresh Verma.

Registrar Prof G Sudhakar, EC Member Gandham Narayana Rao, Rajamahendri College Chairman TK Visweswara Reddy, Aditya College Director Dr Suguna, university officials, faculty members, management representatives of affiliated colleges, leaders of Alumni and students of the respective colleges were present.