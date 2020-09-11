Rajamahendravaram: All set for degree, PG exams from September 14

Rajamahendravaram: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) has made elaborate arrangements to conduct degree and post-graduate examinations from September 14



taking utmost care in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The university so far supplied sodium hypochlorite, sanitisers, masks etc to the examination centres in twin Godavari districts and also providing to the students hostel facility in the campus.

AKNU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mokka Jagannadha Rao has said that the examinations will be commenced from September 14. As many as 139 examination centres were arranged in the two districts, of which 113 examination centres for degree and 26 examination centres for

post-graduate students. About 23,000 students will write degree final year examinations

of which 13,000 are science and 10,000 are arts and commerce students.

The examination for science students will be conducted from 9 AM to 12 Noon and for arts and commerce students from 2 PM to 5 PM.

The V-C further said for degree backlog students, the examinations will be held from September 25. About 4,200 students appearing for post-graduate examinations

of which 2,200 are arts and commerce and 2,000 are science students, he added.