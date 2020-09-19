Rajamahendravaram: All set for ward secretariat exams today, tomorrow

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Abhishikt Kishore has said that necessary arrangements were completed for ward secretariat exams scheduled to be held on September 19th and 20th.



He inspected the distribution of examination material at Venkateswara Anam Kala Kendram here on Friday.

Later, he said training was completed for chief superintendents, route officers, invigilators, coordinators etc. The examination will be held in two shifts at 158 examination centres in Rajamahendravaram division.

In the first shift from 9 AM to 12 noon as many as 10,786 and in second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM as many as 7,678 candidates write the examination. Corona-afflicted candidates can write the examination in a special room.

He directed the officials to maintain sanitation properly at the examination centres and said the examinations will be held as per Covid-19 guidelines.

Corporation additional commissioner NVV Satyanarayana Rao, manager CH Srinivasa Rao, mandal development officer Nathi Bujji and other officials were present.