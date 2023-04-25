Rajamahendravaram: Astrologer Ravi Kumar awarded honorary doctorate

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : Nookala Ravi Kumar, prominent astrologer from Rajamahendravaram, was honoured with the honorary doctorate at the World Astrology Conference held in Singapore, under the auspices of International Astrology Federation (IAF).

IAF, affiliated with the American Research Organisation, organises the World Astrology Conference every year and felicitates scholars.

As many as 114 astrologers from all over the world participated in this conference.



As part of the discussions held on various topics, Nookala Ravi Kumar elaborately explained 'Kaala Sarpadosha'. He studied Jyotisha and Vastu under the guidance of famous astrologer late Mutya Sri Rama Murthy and Dr Pusuluri Phanisharma. He has been doing remarkable work in the field of astrology for the past two decades.

Ravi Kumar organised Ugadi Panchanga Pathanam in the presence of many dignitaries and received accolades. He was honored with Jyotisha Ratna, Jyotisha Bhushana, and Vastu Ratna titles.