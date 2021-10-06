  • Menu
Rajamahendravaram: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrated at airport

Airport officials at the Azadi ka Amrut Mahasav celebration in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday
Rajamahendravaram: Rajamahendravaram Airport authorities celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav in association with the State police by organising live music band programme on Wednesday.

The Airports Authority of India undertook various activities and publicity campaigns to commemorate 75 years of India's Independence and to showcase a progressive India in the field of civil aviation under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. During the celebrations, the authorities are planning to conduct different activities at various airports across India.

During the celebrations, the State police played various patriotic songs and attracted the passengers.

The programme was appreciated by the travelling passengers. Rajamahendravaram Airport Director Manoj Kumar Naick said that as a part of the celebrations, they conducted a special tree plantation drive in the airport recently.

