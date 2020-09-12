Rajamahendravaram: BJP warns of agitation if attacks on temples continue

Rajamahendravaram: BJP state president Somu Veerraju warned the state government that the party along with its alliance partner Jana Sena Party (JSP) will launch an agitation if attacks on Hindu temples and institutions continued.



He participated in a protest held at the sub-collector's office here on Friday, demanding the release of Hindu activists who were arrested at Antervedi during a protest two days ago.

Later, speaking to reporters, Veerraju said their two parties cannot be a mere spectators if any one tries to grab lands, properties of temples and other Hindu institutions.

"Why the government has tried to sell Simhachalam temple lands and TTD lands hurting the sentiments of lakhs of people?" he said..

Claiming that the state government had ordered CBI inquiry into chariot burning incident at Antervedi only because of protests by BJP and JSP, he said the government should not keep quiet by just handing over the case to the Central investigation agency.

The state BJP said the attitude of YSRCP government was provoking Hindu community and alleged that activists of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), BJP and other organisations were being arrested without a proper reason.

He said the government arrested some persons immediately after an incident of stone throwing at a church but has not arrested a single person so far in connection with chariot burning.