Rajamahendravaram: Boat services to Papikondalu suspended for 3 days

Rajamahendravaram: The boat services to Papikondalu have been suspended for three days in view of the backwater flowing from Polavaram cofferdam.

The State government recently launched operations of AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) boats from Pochamma Gandi to Papikondalu carrying tourists. At present, the APTDC is charging Rs 750 per head for an adult and Rs 650 for a child, for road transport from Rajamahendravaram to Pochamma Gandi by road, and from there to Papikondalu on the boat and return to the place of origin by serving breakfast, lunch, tea and snacks.

APTDC Divisional Manager Thota Veeranarayana told 'The Hans India' that in view of the gushing water from Polavaram Irrigation Project and as per the IMD reports the boat operations have been suspended only for three days. He said that while going to the Papikondalu they are facing heavy rains near Papikondalu.

The water level in River Godavari increased due to incessant rains in the upper catchment areas. It might prove to be dangerous for boating. Owing to the heavy rains, the boats are shaking and causing inconvenience to the drivers of the boats. As a result, the authorities concerned have suspended boating for the short period.

In the wake of the boat tragedy which occurred at Kacchuluru, East Godavari district on September 15,2019, the government took steps to ensure safety of the tourists. "We have been asked not to operate the boat services once the water level touched 28 to 30 meters at Polavaram cofferdam. He said that they are taking steps to prevent recurrence of boat accidents. He instructed the private boat operators not to use their boat services till permit licences are issued them.

Nobody should venture huge boat services during this period. They will be taken to task or stringent action will be taken against them in case of violation of the orders of the government. He said that the private boat operators should get the registration and license to operate them on the River Godavari from the Port authorities after complying with all safety norms. The backwater is increasing and it almost reached the footsteps of Pochamma temple.

The temple area is submerged with backwater. Hence authorities are not permitting anybody to visit the temple. People of the area have already been evacuated and shifted to other safer places in Devipatnam mandal.

According to the Irrigation officials, the water level at Sur Arthur Cotton Barrage (SAC) Dowleswaram was 10.90 meters. And 48,686 cusecs of water from Polavaram cofferdam was flowing through the Dowleswaram barrage into the sea.