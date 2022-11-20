Rajamahendravaram: Building construction workers' national conference on Nov 26

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Padala Ramana, State general secretary of All India Confederation of Building Construction Workers (AICBCW), said that national conference of AICBCW will be held in Rajahmundry from November 26 to 28. The AICBCW is working under the guidance of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC).

At a press conference held in Rajahmundry on Sunday, Ramana expressed his concern that crores of construction workers across the country have lost their jobs and are on the streets as a result of the government's bad policies. He said that the construction labour is India's second largest employment sector after agriculture, with about 40 crore people working in the construction sector. He said that many States are failing to implement the law made by the Central government in the Parliament in 1996. As a result of AITUC's struggle, in 2009 the then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy said this in AP. But the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is currently weakening this law, Ramana alleged.

AICBCW Invitation Committee general secretary Tatipaka Madhu said that a huge demonstration with thousands of construction workers will be held from Municipal stadium at 2 pm on November 26 in Rajamahendravaram. Later, a public meeting will be held at Kambala Cheruvu Centre at 3 pm on the same day, he informed.

AICBCW national president Vijayan Kurisari, AITUC national secretary Waheeda Praveen and AITUC State general secretary G Obulesu will participate in these programmes.

AIBWU Congress poster was unveiled on the occasion. AITUC sistrict convener K Rambabu, CPI city secretary V Kondala Rao, AICBCW State assistant secretary Sheikh Umar Vali and district president Nalam Venkateswara Rao and others were present at the press conference.