Rajamahendravaram: Chandrababu Naidu demands government to support farmers

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu has given an ultimatum to the state government to complete the procurement of Rabi grain across the state within the next 72 hours.

He demanded that the government must give a clear indication on how much compensation will be paid to the farmers who lost their crops.

He warned that if these two works are not done in three days, the TDP will take up phased protest programmes from May 9th.

Speaking to media at Rajamahendravaram on Friday night, he said that on May 9th a protest will be held at the Tahsildar offices at the mandal level and petitions will be submitted. If the government still do not respond, they will protest and submit petitions to the district collectors on the May 11th.

If they do not respond to this too, He warned that party ranks will go on a hunger strike on the May 13th. He said that farmers have suffered losses in 70 Constituencies across the state due to untimely rains and cyclonic troughs.

He made it clear that he is calling on the party ranks to organise these protest programmes across the state. He said that there is a possibility that he will participate in the May 13th protest hunger strike in West Godavari district.