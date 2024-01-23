Rajamahendravaram: Collector unveils poster on road safety

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari district collector Dr K Madhavi Latha along with Joint Collector N Tej Bharat, District Transport Officer KV Krishna Rao, and others unveiled posters and pamphlets on Road Safety Month here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector said that it is everyone’s responsibility to maintain road safety and said that motorists should be made aware of road safety in the district.

Various programmes are being organised till February 19 as part of Road Safety Month.

She said motorists should not travel at excessive speed, two-wheeler riders should wear helmets and car drivers wear seat belts. Traffic rules should be obeyed.

District Transport Officer KV Krishna Rao said that motorists should have a driving license.

Motor Vehicle Inspectors Ch Sampath Kumar, BSS Naik, G Ram Narayan, Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Sabita, Radhika, and Jameer were present.