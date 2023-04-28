Rajamahendravaram: Communist Party of India in plans for grand May Day fete

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District) : The Communist Party of India (CPI) is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate May Day in a grand manner in Rajahmundry. State leaders will participate in large numbers, preparations are being made for huge rallies, flag hoisting at various places, and public meetings. CPI District Secretary Tatipaka Madhu said that the party's state leaders and prominent members of various affiliates will participate in the programmes. Arrangements have been made to hoist labour flags at various intersections.

A huge rally will be held from the CPI office through Tadithota, Bypass Road, Church Gate, Jampeta, and Apsara Theatre to the vegetable market. A public meeting will be held at the market centre. Thousands of workers from various fields will attend the meeting.

CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna and party national executive member Akkineni Vanaja will attend the event as chief guests and address the meeting.

Madhu said that the working class, which once fought and won for the implementation of working hours, today has to agitate again with that spirit. He said the purpose of May Day is to create awareness about the anti-labour atmosphere prevailing in the entire country and incite the spirit of struggle.

On Thursday, a May Day preparatory meeting was held at the CPI office in Rajahmundry. Madhu called upon people and workers to come in large numbers to participate in May Day activities.