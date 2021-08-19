Rajamahendravaram: Costly flowers go beyond reach of many devotees

Rajamahendravaram: The prices of the flowers have soared up in the wake of auspicious Sharava Masam and Varalakshmi Vratam falling on Friday.

Price of roses rose 10 times in the retail markets ahead of Vratam. Many poor and middleclass people cannot not afford flowers to offer to the Goddess on the auspicious day. The flower traders in East Godavari district took advantage of the need of women to make a fast buck. Customers were seen haggling over prices of chrysanthemums, roses, lilies, marigolds and jasmines. The demand for these flowers has shot through the roof.

Women feel unhappy as they cannot purchase flowers at high cost, but they have to perform pujas on Fridays and other occasions without fail. Rose was priced at Rs 15 and Chamanti Rs 20 for three.

Roses in the cut flower category were available at Rs 100 to 150 per kg. As Sravanam began, they reached Rs 250-300 in the wholesale markets on Thursday. Chrysanthemums hit a record of Rs 700 per kg in wholesale markets and were being sold for Rs 50 per 50 grams in retail markets. Jasmines, which are used to prepare garlands for Goddess Lakshmi, were sold at Rs 600 a kg in wholesale markets and a small garland was available at Rs 100. Kanakambaram which women wear during the festival was four times costlier at Rs 700 to 750 per kg.

Sri Anjaneya Rythu Pula Varthaka Sangham (Kadiyapulanka) secretary told 'The Hans India' that the prices of flowers usually get inflated particularly in the month of Shravan because of various functions. He said that the impact of soaring prices is visible in the twin Telugu States.

S Rajarao, a flower trader said the prices of all flowers have seen an upward trend. This was caused by rise in demand and insufficient supply from Karnataka, Vijayawada and other districts in Telangana.

VT Lakshmi, a consumer complained that in view of the exorbitant prices of the flowers, particularly chrysanthemums, they are unable to purchase them.

G Kameswari, a resident said that compared with last year this year the prices of the flowers increased and are not within the reach of common people.