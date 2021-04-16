Rajamahendravaram: Cruise service trial run for Papikondalu successful

Rajamehendravaram: Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has successfully completed the trial run of the cruise service with its air conditioned Haritha luxury boat to the picturesque Papikondalu on Thursday.

The cruise started from Singanapalli ferry point of Polavaram mandal at 10 am and returned at 10 pm. The APTDC divisional manager Veera Narayana, the officials of the police, revenue, irrigation and forest departments participated in the trial run.

The government accorded permission to the APTDC's Haritha luxury boat which fulfilled all parameters to get fitness certificate. The APTDC officials will submit a report to their top brass as the trial run was completed successfully and the date for the regular cruise will be announced shortly.

The cruise to Papikondalu was stopped from September 15th, 2019 in the wake of a mishap to the private tourist boat which capsized in river Godavari at Kachhuluru near Devipatnam, in which 29 tourists died.

With this the government decided to accord permission to the boats with fitness and other certificates. The government did not give permission to 23 airconditioned boats and five motor launches of Rajamahendravaram and 32 air-conditioned boats and four motor launches of Bhadrachalam as the respective operators failed to fulfil the parameters.

The luxury boats and motor launches used to transport at about 10,000 tourists to Papi Kondalu.

The distance to Papi Kondalu from Rajamahendravaram is nearly 60 kms which takes eight to nine hours to complete the jolly trip.

The ticket fare for adults is Rs 1,000 per head and Rs 750 for children which includes breakfast, lunch and snacks.