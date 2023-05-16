Live
- Bank of Baroda logs Rs 14,109 crore net for FY23, dividend Rs 5.50 per share
- Apple may announce its long-awaited AR headset in June
- Avatar 2 Locks its OTT Release Date
- Weather update: Temperatures to rise in the next three days in AP, Telangana
- Adah Sharma Biography: Age, Family, Career, Hobbies, Physical Appearance, Photos
- Don't create an atmosphere of fear': Supreme Court to ED in Chhattisgarh liquor scam
- Google Bard's new update improves summaries, sourcing
- Vodafone to slash 11,000 jobs in 3 years to regain competitiveness
- Jio dominates mobile broadband; Excitel leads home internet: OOKLA Report
- CBI serves fresh notices to YS Avinash Reddy to attend inquiry on May 19
Rajamahendravaram: Dengue Prevention Day posters released
East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and Joint CollectorN Tej Bharat unveiled posters on the occasion of National Dengue Prevention Day to be organised on Tuesday (May 16), at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and Joint CollectorN Tej Bharat unveiled posters on the occasion of National Dengue Prevention Day to be organised on Tuesday (May 16), at the Collectorate here on Monday.
Speaking on this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that dengue is spreading all over the world today and as many as 226 dengue cases were reported in the district in 2022. Appropriate preventive measures have been taken in the affected areas, she stated.
In view of National Dengue Prevention Day, publicity leaflets and posters have been released for public awareness, the Collector informed. She called on everyone to participate in dengue prevention efforts. Keeping in mind the coming rainy season, in coordination with municipal, panchayat raj and medical health department, dengue should be prevented by implementing advanced plans. Discarded plastic and other items, water tanks, tyres, and waste coconuts in the surrounding areas of the residences contribute to the growth of mosquitoes. The authorities want to sensitise people about this matter, she instructed.
DRO G Narasimhulu, District Medical and Health Officer K Venkateswara Rao, District Malaria Officer G Veerraju, District Vaidya Vidhana Parshit Hospital Coordination Officer Dr N Sanath Kumari participated in the meeting.