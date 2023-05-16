Rajamahendravaram: Dengue Prevention Day posters released

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district) : East Godavari district Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha and Joint CollectorN Tej Bharat unveiled posters on the occasion of National Dengue Prevention Day to be organised on Tuesday (May 16), at the Collectorate here on Monday.

Speaking on this occasion, Collector Madhavi Latha said that dengue is spreading all over the world today and as many as 226 dengue cases were reported in the district in 2022. Appropriate preventive measures have been taken in the affected areas, she stated.

In view of National Dengue Prevention Day, publicity leaflets and posters have been released for public awareness, the Collector informed. She called on everyone to participate in dengue prevention efforts. Keeping in mind the coming rainy season, in coordination with municipal, panchayat raj and medical health department, dengue should be prevented by implementing advanced plans. Discarded plastic and other items, water tanks, tyres, and waste coconuts in the surrounding areas of the residences contribute to the growth of mosquitoes. The authorities want to sensitise people about this matter, she instructed.

DRO G Narasimhulu, District Medical and Health Officer K Venkateswara Rao, District Malaria Officer G Veerraju, District Vaidya Vidhana Parshit Hospital Coordination Officer Dr N Sanath Kumari participated in the meeting.