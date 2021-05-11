Rajamahendravaram: Devotees will not be allowed to attend Kalyanam of Lord Satyanarayana

Rajamahendravaram: Because of the surge in corona cases for the second consecutive year, the annual Kalyanam of Lord Sri VeeraVenkata Satyanarayana Swamy will be held without devotees from May 21 to 27.

At present, various pujas are being performed by the archakas and darshans are stopped. The Kalyanam will be held in the newly- constructed Kalyana Mandapam on the sacred shrine Ratnagiri, the abode of the lord.

As part of it, Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy and Goddess Anantha Satyavathi Devi will be decorated as a bridegroom and bride on May 21 evening. In the evening of May 22, the celestial fete will be held, followed by Stalipakam on May 23, Pandita Sadasyam on May 24,

Vana Viharam on May 25, Chakra Snanam in Pampa river on 26 morning and Pushpayagam on 27 night. With this, the weeklong fete will conclude.