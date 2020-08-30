Rajamahendravaram: Dr Gubbala selected for Indian Humanitarian Award

Rajamahendravaram: Swarnandhra Seva Samsta (SSS) founder Dr Gubbala Rambabu has been selected for Indian Humanitarian Award of Indian Book of Records (IBR).

Noted Supreme Court lawyer Dr GVSRSSS Vara Prasad acted as jury to select the awardee.

IBR founder Dr K Vivekananda informed the same to Dr Gubbala Rambabu and said he has been selected for the award for his services rendered to migrant workers and other hapless people for 156 days during Covid-19 pandemic.

SSA member R Venkateswara Rao, CP Reddy Charitable Trust founder CP Reddy, Tummidi Charitable Trust chief Tummidi Babji, LIC Employees Association leaders Satish, Benerjee and Bharani congratulated Dr Rambabu for getting the prestigious award.