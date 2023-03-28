Rajamahendravaram: DWCRA members express doubts on app & survey

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari district): The Central government has launched a new app, 'Lakhpati Didi', to track the progress and performance of DWCRA self-help groups (SHGs). This app is developed under the aegis of National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM). In this, savings, loans, mode of payment, benefits received, progress made by women organisations, etc have been recorded. The main objective of Lakhpati Didi app is to make every woman a millionaire. But many women are expressing fear regarding the details being collected and recorded under this survey. It is said that this survey is seen as an attempt to identify the family income coming in different ways and to say that the financial status of women has already changed completely and they have become wealthy.



DWCRA members N Saroja and V Sailakshmi expressed their doubts about this app and survey and said that no one has told them how this survey will benefit them.

District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) officials trained VAOs on the entry of details in this app. The survey and registration of details related to this are going on.

East Godavari DRDA Project Director S Subhashini said this new app will help design new schemes for better future operations and a better understanding of the current situation.

Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) was established in 1982 as a sub-scheme of the Integrated Rural Development Project (IRDP). It is advised to collect and register the details of each member correctly and to register their progress and income in the app in the way of production, business, agriculture, dairy industry, etc.

Lakhpati Didi App should be downloaded from Play Store and the staff conducting survey should register through signing up. After, the interface will open where one has to enter details.

The member's income

before joining SHG has to be entered. DWCRA members should reveal sources of

income.

It is mentioned in the guidelines that the income limit should be fixed up to Rs 60,000. The details of those setting up various business and cottage industrial units with DWCRA loans have to be entered more carefully. The government wants to know how much investment the units have put in, how much income is coming, and what kind of projects are achieving results. After submitting the details of the present income status of SHG member, the User (survey conductor) will be redirected to SHG member List where the entry status against that Member is shown as Filled and Freezed.

The Lakhpati Didi survey is going on in all the districts across the AP State. As on Monday, East Godavari district was ranked third and Kakinada fourth in the conduct of the survey. Sathya Sai district, which is in first position, has achieved 68 per cent progress, while Anantapur district is in second position (52 per cent).

43 per cent of survey in East Godavari and 39 per cent in Kakinada has been completed. Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district is ranked 14th with 16 per cent progress. Last in the State is Nandyal district with only six per cent complete.