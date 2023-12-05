Rajamahendravaram: Farmers urged to hold kharif harvesting

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector Madhavi Latha on Monday advised the farmers not to take up kharif harvesting till the rains recede.

She urged them to follow the instructions of agricultural scientists and officials. She said that there is a possibility of heavy rains during the next 48 hours in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.

The Collector said that the district administration has been alerted to face any situation. Control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate and RDO offices to help people and farmers.

Phone numbers: Rajahmundry control room at the Collectorate (8977935609), RDO office control room (0883-2442344) and Kovvur RDO office control room (08813231488).

The District Collector said on Monday that Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has issued an order appointing a special officer to the district to monitor the relief measures. APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav has been appointed as a special officer for East Godavari district.

Meanwhile, the Transco has also set up control rooms to solve problems related to the power sector. APEPDCL Rajahmundry Circle SE TVSN Murthy said on Monday that a 24x7 control room has been set up at the circle and division level to take prompt remedial measures in case of power supply disruptions, problems and accidents due to Cyclone Michaung.

Due to strong winds and rains, there are chances of trees or tree branches falling on electrical lines resulting in the collapse of poles.

APEPDCL phone numbers: Rajamahendravaram Circle (7382299960,

0883-2463354), Rajamahendravaram Division (9490610904),

Rajamahendravaram Rural (9490610003), Kakinada Division (9493178718), Peddapuram Division (9059034479), Jaggampeta Division (9490610096), Amalapuram Division (9440812659), Ramachandrapuram Division (949317882) and Rampachodavaram Division (9440812682).