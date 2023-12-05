Live
- Andhra Pradesh: Holiday for educational institutions today
- GTA VI Trailer Drops Early; Game to launch in 2025
- Cabinet to meet on Dec 11, may discuss shift to Visakha
- Restrictions on 2-wheelers on Tirumala ghat roads
- Hyderabad: Horned rhino gets eye surgery at Nehru Zoo
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 December, 2023
- SSC examination fee dates revised
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on 05 December, 2023
- Steps taken to boost runway capacity at RGIA: Union Min VK Singh
- Vijayawada: D Pharmacy seat allotment concludes
Just In
Rajamahendravaram: Farmers urged to hold kharif harvesting
East Godavari District Collector Madhavi Latha on Monday advised the farmers not to take up kharif harvesting till the rains recede.
She urged them to follow the instructions of agricultural scientists and officials. She said that there is a possibility of heavy rains during the next 48 hours in the wake of Cyclone Michaung.
The Collector said that the district administration has been alerted to face any situation. Control rooms have been set up at the Collectorate and RDO offices to help people and farmers.
Phone numbers: Rajahmundry control room at the Collectorate (8977935609), RDO office control room (0883-2442344) and Kovvur RDO office control room (08813231488).
The District Collector said on Monday that Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has issued an order appointing a special officer to the district to monitor the relief measures. APCRDA Commissioner Vivek Yadav has been appointed as a special officer for East Godavari district.
Meanwhile, the Transco has also set up control rooms to solve problems related to the power sector. APEPDCL Rajahmundry Circle SE TVSN Murthy said on Monday that a 24x7 control room has been set up at the circle and division level to take prompt remedial measures in case of power supply disruptions, problems and accidents due to Cyclone Michaung.
Due to strong winds and rains, there are chances of trees or tree branches falling on electrical lines resulting in the collapse of poles.
APEPDCL phone numbers: Rajamahendravaram Circle (7382299960,
0883-2463354), Rajamahendravaram Division (9490610904),
Rajamahendravaram Rural (9490610003), Kakinada Division (9493178718), Peddapuram Division (9059034479), Jaggampeta Division (9490610096), Amalapuram Division (9440812659), Ramachandrapuram Division (949317882) and Rampachodavaram Division (9440812682).