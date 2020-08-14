Rajamahendravaram: Flood level increases in Godavari

Rajamahendravaram: The flood level is increasing in River Godavari due to heavy inflows coming into the river from its catchment area. About 8 lakh cusecs of water is released into the sea from Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage and all the 175 gates of Dowleswaram, Madduru, Ryali and Vijjeswaram were lifted to a height of one metre.

The water level at the barrage was 9.9 feet. First warning will be issued if the water level reaches to 11.75 feet. The flood water level at Kaleswaram was 8.230 metres, Peruru 11.08 metres, Dummugudem 10.76 metres, Kunta 11.45 metres, Koida 20.260 metres Polavaram 11.960 metres, old rail bridge 15.67 metres and Bhadrachalam 37 feet. The flood water level may be increased on Friday night.

