Rajamahendravaram: Govt's top priority is education, says YSRCP leader Sivarama Subramanyam

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP city coordinator Srighakolappu Sivarama Subramanyam said that development is possible only with education and for that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority for education.

Participating in Padayatra held in connection with Prajallo Naadu-Prajalakosam Nedu at 15th division here on Thursday, he said under Naadu Nedu programme the schools were given facelift and providednecessary facilities on par with corporate schools.

Now, many parents are showing interest to admit their children in government and corporation schools, he added.

Jagannna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Vasathi Deevena, Jagananna Goru Mudda, fees reimbursement scheme etc strengthens the education sector. The Chief Minister fulfilled 90 percent of election promises in 17 months creating a record. He introduced volunteer system to deliver the goods at the doorstep of the people in right time, which is first of its kind in the state.

Subramanyan enquired the people whether they are getting the welfare schemes or not and asked them to inform if they are not receiving them. Party leaders MV Appa Rao, N Srinivas, MS Reddy, J Ganesh, VG Rao and others were present.