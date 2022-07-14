Rajamahendravaram: Home minister Vanitha visited submerged areas

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said that all precautionary measures are being taken to prevent loss of life in view of large-scale flood water entering the Godavari from upper areas. Home Minister Vanita, District Collector Madhavi Latha, Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja, and others visited the flood victims in MadduruLanka and Mulakallanka villages.

They went on a boat from Bobbili Lanka of Sitanagaram mandal to Mulakallanka village. They have assured flood victims that the government would support them in all ways.

The Minister asked them to follow the instructions of the authorities and move to the rehabilitation centers. Earlier, they visited the Maddurulanka flood area of ​​Kovvuru Mandal. She revealed that the Chief Minister has announced a compensation of 2000 rupees for the families moving to the resettlement center.

Krishna Rao, Joint Director of Fisheries Department informed that the shepherds and 60 sheep trapped in Burrilanka village of Kadiam Mandal were moved to safe places on Thursday morning as per the orders of District Collector Madhavi Lata