Rajamahendravaram: International School of Technology and Sciences gets autonomous status for 10 years

Rajamahendravaram : International School of Technology and Sciences for Women, Raja Nagaram, East Godavari, has been awarded Autonomous Status for 10 years by University Grants Commission (UGC) June 2, 2023.

This significant achievement showcases ISTS’s commitment to excellence in education, research, and innovation as well as its dedication to empowering women through quality higher education.

The Institute is accredited by NAAC with A+ Grade and all the courses are accredited by NBA, said Secretary K Upender Reddy on Saturday. He said the conferment of autonomous status by UGC is a testament to ISTS’s consistent pursuit of academic and research excellence.

He said the autonomous status will empower ISTS to design and offer its own undergraduate and postgraduate programs, revise curricula as per the changing industry trends, and introduce innovative teaching-learning methodologies.

With this recognition, ISTS will have the authority to frame the syllabus as per industry requirements and conduct its own examinations evaluate students’ performance, and award degrees to successful graduates.

K Upender Reddy appreciated the efforts of Chairperson V Anusha Reddy, Principal Y Rajasri Rao and teaching and non-teaching staff.