Rajamahendravaram: Kapu Nadu new body announced

Rajamahendravaram: Kapu Nadu new executive body for urban assembly constituency was appointed here on Tuesday and Kapu Samkshema Sangham former president S Prasad given appointment letters to the new body.

The new office bearers are, president Gude Raghunadh, secretary M Naveen Kumar, vice-presidents P Venkateswara Rao, M Veerabhadra Rao, treasurer S Hema Murthi, joint secretaries M Subba Rao, VS Kumar, organizing secretary P Srinivas and executive members K Bhaskar, R Ramesh, M Raju, D Das and Shyam Sundar.