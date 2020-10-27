X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Rajamahendravaram: Kapu Nadu new body announced

Kapu Nadu new executive body members receiving appointment letters in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday
x

Kapu Nadu new executive body members receiving appointment letters in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday

Highlights

Kapu Nadu new executive body for urban assembly constituency was appointed here on Tuesday and Kapu Samkshema Sangham former president S Prasad given appointment letters to the new body

Rajamahendravaram: Kapu Nadu new executive body for urban assembly constituency was appointed here on Tuesday and Kapu Samkshema Sangham former president S Prasad given appointment letters to the new body.

The new office bearers are, president Gude Raghunadh, secretary M Naveen Kumar, vice-presidents P Venkateswara Rao, M Veerabhadra Rao, treasurer S Hema Murthi, joint secretaries M Subba Rao, VS Kumar, organizing secretary P Srinivas and executive members K Bhaskar, R Ramesh, M Raju, D Das and Shyam Sundar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X